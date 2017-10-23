Insurer Aetna unloads group life, disability for $1.45B

FILE - In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo, a sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna, the nation's third-largest health insurer, is selling its domestic group life and disability businesses for $1.45 billion to Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. Aetna says the cash deal also includes its absence management business and should close in November 2017. Bill Sikes, File AP Photo