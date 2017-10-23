Fans of Rick and Morty can help tape commentary on Season 3 while eating Szechuan sauce with the shows creators if they win the contest, which is a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.
Fans of Rick and Morty can help tape commentary on Season 3 while eating Szechuan sauce with the shows creators if they win the contest, which is a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. Adult Swim
How badly do you want Szechuan sauce? Rick and Morty show makes an offer

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

October 23, 2017 10:42 AM

Are you the ultimate Rick and Morty fan? Show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are offering somebody a chance to record DVD commentary for season three with them while eating McNuggets “dipped in — oh yes, that’s right — the glorious Szechuan sauce your dreams are made of,” according to their new campaign to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

In a new NSFW video released Wednesday, Harmon and Roiland demonstrated how the commentary works, complete with action figures of Rick, Morty and another character. (It’s called Adult Swim for a reason.)

“You’re going back to the day it all began. And ended. The moment that changed everything. It’s time for you to experience Szechuan sauce the way that it was meant to be enjoyed: with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland! The Rick and Morty creators are inviting you to their dimension, where you’ll join them to record DVD commentary for season 3 while dipping nuggets in this magical sauce. It’s delicious! And then they got rid of it. And now it’s gone, and this is the only place you’re going to try it. Prepare your fingers for dipping and your mouth for commentary-making—the guys want to hear what you have to say,” according to the Omaze campaign.

Donation options range from $10 (just to enter the contest) to $50,000 (includes an autographed skateboard.) One option, a $2,500 option that came with a voicemail message recorded for you by Roiland, is already sold out.

The Adult Swim show has reignited in fans a desire for a McDonald’s McNugget sauce that was released in 1998 to promote the Disney movie “Mulan.” Earlier this month, the chain brought it back in extremely limited supply for one Saturday, then announced it will come back again this winter.

So you could either wait until then, trade your car for one, or make a donation and hope you get flown out to Los Angeles to snack with “Rick and Morty.”

