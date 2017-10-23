Walmart is adding online grocery ordering with curbside pickup in Winchester and Paris, beginning on Thursday.
Walmart is adding online grocery ordering with curbside pickup in Winchester and Paris, beginning on Thursday. Walmart
Walmart is adding online grocery ordering with curbside pickup in Winchester and Paris, beginning on Thursday. Walmart

Business

Walmart adding online grocery ordering in two more Kentucky spots

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

October 23, 2017 10:50 AM

Walmart is adding online ordering and curbside pickup in Paris and Winchester, following the launch last year in Lexington, Nicholasville and Georgetown.

Beginning Thursday, shoppers can swing through without ever leaving your car.

The service is free; you order from walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter your zip code to select a local store and begin creating a shopping list. During checkout, select a time to pick up your order.

At the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate, who will retrieve the packaged order and load it in your car.

Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 40,000 items with more than 90 percent of customers ordering fresh meat, dairy or produce online. Other top items selected by grocery pickup shoppers include after school snacks, diapers and large dog food bags.

Seasonal items such as Halloween decorations and tailgating supplies are also online.

Walmart’s Online Grocery service will be available at:

▪  305 Letton Drive, Paris, KY 40361;

▪  1859 Bypass Road, Winchester, KY 40391;

▪  112 Osbourne Way in Georgetown;

▪  1024 North Main Street in Nicholasville;

▪  4051 Nicholasville Road in Lexington;

▪  2350 Grey Lag Way Road in Lexington.

Additionally, Walmart is rolling out a new check-in app that allows customers to check-in when they’re on their way to the store then alerts associates when they arrive.

Walmart recently opened its 1,000th online grocery pickup location on Aug. 31 in Seattle, with more planned.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video