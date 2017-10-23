Walmart adding online grocery ordering in two more Kentucky spots

Walmart is adding online ordering and curbside pickup in Paris and Winchester, following the launch last year in Lexington, Nicholasville and Georgetown.
Beginning Thursday, shoppers can swing through without ever leaving your car.
The service is free; you order from walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter your zip code to select a local store and begin creating a shopping list. During checkout, select a time to pick up your order.
At the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate, who will retrieve the packaged order and load it in your car.
Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 40,000 items with more than 90 percent of customers ordering fresh meat, dairy or produce online. Other top items selected by grocery pickup shoppers include after school snacks, diapers and large dog food bags.
Seasonal items such as Halloween decorations and tailgating supplies are also online.
Walmart’s Online Grocery service will be available at:
▪ 305 Letton Drive, Paris, KY 40361;
▪ 1859 Bypass Road, Winchester, KY 40391;
▪ 112 Osbourne Way in Georgetown;
▪ 1024 North Main Street in Nicholasville;
▪ 4051 Nicholasville Road in Lexington;
▪ 2350 Grey Lag Way Road in Lexington.
Additionally, Walmart is rolling out a new check-in app that allows customers to check-in when they’re on their way to the store then alerts associates when they arrive.
Walmart recently opened its 1,000th online grocery pickup location on Aug. 31 in Seattle, with more planned.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
