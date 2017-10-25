Tennessee governor's chief lobbyist leaving for new job

Business

October 25, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's chief lobbyist is leaving for a job with an insurance company.

Haslam's office said Tuesday that Director of Legislation Warren Wells will leave Dec. 1 to join the government affairs team at Unum in Chattanooga.

Haslam is expected to announce Wells' replacement later this week.

The 34-year-old has been with the governor's office since 2011. Most recently, he helped on efforts this year to pass the roads funding package nicknamed the IMPROVE Act.

The Shelbyville native and Middle Tennessee State University graduate joined the governor's office in 2011 as deputy for legislation.

Wells spent nine years in the Tennessee National Guard until August 2010. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned a Combat Action Badge and an Army Commendation Medal.

