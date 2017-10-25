Business

WVU Research Corp. gets $1.3M to develop sensors

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 3:56 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. Senators say a $1.3 million grant from the federal Office of Fossil Energy will go to the West Virginia University Research Corp. to support efforts to develop sensors that monitor corrosion in coal-fired power generation boilers.

The project is aimed at improving operations at existing power plants.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says it should help improve efficiency and reliability of the nation's power grid.

Sen. Joe Manchin says since coal continues to play a role in the U.S. energy mix it's critical to work on advancing the value of coal-generation technology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video