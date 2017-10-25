Vice President Mike Pence speaks on tax reform at the American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks on tax reform at the American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
Vice President Mike Pence speaks on tax reform at the American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Business

Senate GOP votes to repeal consumer rule

Associated Press

October 25, 2017 4:08 AM

WASHINGTON

The Republican-led Senate has voted narrowly to repeal a banking rule that would let consumers band together to sue their bank or credit card company to resolve financial disputes.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the final vote late Tuesday to break a 50-50 tie. The banking industry had been lobbying hard to roll back the regulation from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bureau had moved to ban most types of mandatory arbitration clauses found in the fine print of agreements consumers often enter into when opening a checking account or getting a credit card.

The vote reflects the effort of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to undo regulations that the GOP argues harms the free market. The measure now moves to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video