Business

EU nations again postpone decision on weed killer glyphosate

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:57 AM

BRUSSELS

European Union nations again postponed a decision Wednesday on the continued use of the popular weed killer glyphosate amid concerns about its possible links to cancer.

EU member nations decided not to vote on extending the weed killer's license after the European Parliament backed a move to limit a license renewal to five years. The EU's executive Commission had earlier proposed a license extension of ten years.

The postponement likely means a decision won't be reached until a Nov. 6 meeting, officials said.

Many argue there are too many uncertainties about the health effects of the weed killer. Glyphosate is an ingredient in Roundup, a popular weed killer across the globe.

Environmentalists want a ban while the EU's farmer's union wants a 15-year extension.

"The Commission will continue to work with the member states to find a solution that enjoys the largest possible support, which ensures a high level of protection of human health and the environment," said EU Commission spokeswoman Anca Paduraru.

Activists protested outside EU headquarters where the officials met.

David Schwartz, a campaigner for the WeMove.EU group, said it has filed a European citizen initiative signed by 1.3 million people asking for a full ban on glyphosate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video