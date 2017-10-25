Business

Swedish prosecutor appeal Bombardier acquittal

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:01 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Sweden's prosecutors have appealed the acquittal of a Russian employee with the local branch of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier who was accused of aggravated bribery in one of Sweden's biggest corruption cases to date.

A Stockholm court ruled Oct. 11 "it could not be proven" Evgeny Pavlov "has promised or offered an unfair advantage," saying it is a prerequisite for the existence of a bribe.

Pavlov was accused of bribery to win a contract for a signaling system with a contract value of around $340 million. In 2013, Bombardier was part of a consortium winning a contract with Azerbaijan Railways for equipment on a 500-kilometer (300-mile) track.

Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg said Wednesday "the key issue ... is whether the benefit can be considered unfair or not."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video