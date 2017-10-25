South Dakota farmers make progress on late-season harvest

A week of warm, dry weather has helped South Dakota farmers harvest their late-season crops, especially soybeans.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the soybean harvest now is 81 percent complete.
The corn harvest is at 19 percent done, the sorghum harvest at 21 percent and sunflowers at 32 percent.
Winter wheat planting is 96 percent done, and 80 percent of the crop has emerged.
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 52 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 46 percent short or very short.
Comments