Hector Trujillo, a former judge and former secretary general of the Guatemalan soccer federation, enters Federal Court in Brooklyn for the sentencing phase of his trial in connection with a global FIFA soccer probe, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in New York. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. Kathy Willens AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Ex-judge gets 8 months in FIFA corruption case

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:27 PM

NEW YORK

The latest on the New York sentencing of a former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation (all times local):

5 p.m.

The first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer corruption scandal has gotten eight months in prison.

Hector Trujillo is a former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation and appeared before a federal judge in New York on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June, admitting he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

World soccer's governing body, FIFA (FEE'-fuh), had been scarred by scandals for several years before U.S. investigators launched a probe that gained momentum when they secured the cooperation of flamboyant former FIFA executive Chuck Blazer in 2011.

Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida.

___

12:30 a.m.

A former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal.

Hector Trujillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in New York. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June.

He admitted to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Prosecutors say the former general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation should serve more than three years in prison. Defense lawyers are asking for no prison time for crimes between 2009 and 2016.

World soccer's governing body, FIFA (FEE'-fuh), has been scarred by scandals for years.

