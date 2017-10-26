Business

Runway repairs underway at Tununak's airport, planes landing

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 2:18 AM

BETHEL, Alaska

The Alaska Department of Transportation states the runway at Tununak's airport that was buckled by shifting permafrost should be fully fixed by the end of next week.

KYUK-AM reports that a team of grader operators flew to the village a few days ago and leveled the runway, allowing some planes to land. But a second shipment of materials is expected in the village on Nov. 1.

Planes stopped flying to the village's $19 million airport that's less than one year old about three weeks ago, forcing residents to take all-terrain vehicles across the tundra to pick up groceries and mail.

Airlines plan to start flying to Tununak again now that repairs are in place. But department spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy warns the permafrost might shift beneath the runway again next spring.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video