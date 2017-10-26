Business

Lawmakers select members for volunteer Honolulu rail board

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 2:20 AM

HONOLULU

State Legislative leaders have announced their four picks to serve as nonvoting members on the volunteer Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the volunteer board is a provision of the $2.4 billion rail-bailout package lawmakers approved in September.

Democrat Senate President Ron Kouchi selected Wesley Machida, the state's budget and finance director under Gov. David Ige, and Machida's predecessor, Kalbert Young, who served in that role under former Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

House Speaker Scott Saiki selected two financial executives from the private sector. That's Tobias Martyn, the vice president of investments at the firm Stifel and previously a senior executive vice president at Bank of Hawaii, and Kamani Kuala'au, a senior vice president at the asset-management firm Atalanta Sosnoff Capital and chairman of the King Lunalilo Trust Estate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video