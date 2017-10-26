Business

Official: 60 pounds of meth en route to Guam seized in 2017

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 2:25 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

A U.S. Postal Service official says inspectors so far this year have intercepted at least 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine mailed to Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports that Kevin Rho, assistant inspector with the Postal Service, says the amount of meth sent to Guam through the mail has increased during the past 10 years.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio said the cost of methamphetamine in the mainland is considerably less than what it is selling for on Guam.

Rho estimated a gram of meth in California sold for between $60 to $80, while Customs officials say a gram on Guam is estimated to cost between $200 and $400.

Rho said investigations are ongoing in connection with the confiscated drugs and arrests are pending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video