No dough: Pizza delivery man loses lawsuit over icy fall

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:32 AM

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.

Cheese and pepperoni — but hold the lawsuit.

That's the message from the Michigan appeals court, which has reversed a decision and dismissed a lawsuit by a Domino's Pizza delivery man. Robert Garsoff fractured an ankle in three places and needed surgery after slipping on ice at a home in West Bloomfield in 2014.

Garsoff says there were three cars in the dark driveway when he arrived with a pizza. He says the owner was negligent by failing to salt the driveway or turn on exterior lights.

But it's very difficult to win a slip-and-fall lawsuit in Michigan. The appeals court noted that the hazard should have been "open and obvious" to Garsoff, especially on a winter night.

The court says ice "is not considered a uniquely dangerous hazard."

