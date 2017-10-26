Climbing taxes ferment Turkey's home-made booze

In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Cengiz Dev, a 47-year-old chemist, brews his own raki, an anise-flavored liquor native to Turkey and the country's most iconic liquor, in his kitchen at home in Istanbul. Since Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party swept to power in 2002, the Turkish government's taxes and regulation of alcohol consumption have thrust alcohol prices to an all-time high, pushing the cost of popular drinks like raki beyond what many Turks can afford. Many are turning to home-brewed booze and rekindling their love for the country's famous liquor. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo