FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo
Business

Southwest beats 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:10 AM

DALLAS

Southwest is reporting third-quarter earnings of $503 million, which was better than expected on Wall Street in a quarter in which hurricanes created travel havoc for thousands of Americans.

The Dallas carrier's profit was 84 cents per share, or 88 cents when one-time charges are removed, which is a penny better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.27 billion, just shy of expectations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.

