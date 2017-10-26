Business

Far-reaching gambling bill nears vote in Pennsylvania House

Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:37 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The Pennsylvania House is returning to session to continue debating a just-unveiled plan to expand casino-style gambling to truck stops, online portals, airports and 10 new mini-casino sites.

Thursday's debate comes as lawmakers hope to squeeze a couple hundred million more from license fees and gambling losses to help stitch together Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances.

The 470-page bill became public Wednesday evening and is packed with pet provisions for certain casinos or lawmakers. It quickly won Senate approval and House GOP majority leaders support it, although Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he backs it. Opponents warn it'll cause an "explosion" of gambling.

Pennsylvania is the No. 2 commercial casino state, netting $1.4 billion in taxes from the industry last year.

It would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both casino and lottery games online.

