This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, photo shows a UPS cargo plane at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va. UPS Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, photo shows a UPS cargo plane at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va. UPS Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Steve Helber AP Photo
This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, photo shows a UPS cargo plane at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va. UPS Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Steve Helber AP Photo

Business

UPS tops Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:42 AM

ATLANTA

UPS is reporting third-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta company had a profit of $1.45, a penny better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $15.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts of $15.61 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video