FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. The Brewers have signed Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

Business

Pitcher Chase Anderson agrees to $11.75M deal with Brewers

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 9:48 PM

MILWAUKEE

Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to an $11.75 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a pair of club options and could be worth $31.85 million over four seasons.

In addition, infielder Eric Sogard and the Brewers have agreed to a $2.4 million, one-year deal.

General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Anderson showed last season he has the "capability to lead the rotation."

Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts this year and the 29-year-old right-hander set career highs for wins and strikeouts (133). Eligible for salary arbitration for the first time, he earned $2.45 million after an arbitrator picked the team's offer rather than his $2.85 million request.

Anderson has gone 17-5 with a 2.69 ERA in 37 starts dating to July 25, 2016.

Milwaukee acquired Anderson from Arizona in five-player trade in January 2016.

He gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable within 45 days, and salaries of $4.25 million next year and $6 million in 2019. Milwaukee has an $8.5 million for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout, and if that is exercised the Brewers have a $9.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

Anderson can earn $400,000 annually in performance bonuses based on innings: $50,000 for 162, $150,000 more for 180 and $200,000 more for 200.

His 2021 base salary would escalate to $10.5 million if he pitches 500 innings or more from 2018-20, throws at least 150 innings in 2020, does not finish 2020 on the disabled list and then passes a club physical at the end of the season.

Anderson would get a one-time $350,000 assignment bonus if traded.

Sogard, who had been eligible to become a free agent after the World Series, can earn $650,000 in performance bonuses based on games played: $150,000 each for 30, 50, 70 and 90, and $50,000 for 120.

Stearns said Sogard provides a veteran presence, can play several positions and get on base often.

The 31-year-old Sogard batted .273 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 94 games in 2017, his first season with Milwaukee. He missed all of 2016 with a left knee injury.

Sogard made 60 starts at four positions — second base, shortstop, third base and left field. He previously spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, from 2010-15.

