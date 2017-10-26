Can Lexington beat Brooklyn at barbecue? Watch and find out.

Lexington barbecue restaurant J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar is going to be on the Cooking Channel’s “Big Bad BBQ Brawl” next week, pitting their Kentucky Hot Brown with a barbecue twist up against that of host Shannon Ambrosio.
Ambrosio, working with pitmaster Jen Lyles of Lyles Barbecue in Nicholasville, served a “Brooklyn-ized” hot brown. The show was taped in part at the Keeneland Race Course, where they were judged by local chefs Jeremy Ashby of Azur in Lexington, Anthony Lamas of Seviche Restaurant in Louisville and Maurice Day of Moe-licious BBQ in Louisville.
The episode will air Tuesday at 10 p.m., followed by an episode filmed in Louisville at 502 Cafe. The Cooking Channel is on channel 209 and 913 on Spectrum and on channel 232 on DirecTV.
To celebrate, J. Render’s is hosting a watch party on Halloween with live music from Trippin’ Roots from 7 to 10 p.m.
Gwyn Everly of J. Render’s, who competed with her husband, Ren, said the show was lot of fun and that they are considering adding the dish that employee Deke Taylor suggested to their regular menu. It features house-smoked turkey, ham and pecorino cheese.
“The thing unique about ours is Deke had the idea of doing macaroni noodles instead of the bread in the cheese sauce with ham and turkey. So it’s a very non-traditional version but with all the flavors,” Everly said. “And we put a fried green tomato on ours.”
