Subaru chief says inspections were flawed, like Nissan's

In this Oct. 25, 2017, photo, Subaru Viziv concept car is displayed during the media preview of the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Subaru is investigating whether it carried out illegal inspections on its own vehicles and if any recalls might be needed. Japanese media say unauthorized people carried out inspections at a Subaru plant in Gunma prefecture. The government ordered automakers to check their inspection procedures after Nissan Motor Co. apologized for allowing unauthorized employees to do final vehicle checks for years. Koji Sasahara AP Photo