Business

Report cites 'acrobatic maneuvers' before deadly plane crash

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:13 AM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

A newly released report reveals witnesses saw an airplane performing acrobatic maneuvers minutes before it crashed in Arizona, killing a former president of a major aircraft manufacturer and another Connecticut man.

The Connecticut Post reports the National Transportation Safety Board released a factual report Wednesday on the 2016 crash that killed the pilot, 61-year-old Jeffrey Pino, and 72-year-old Nicholas Tramontano.

Pino was a former president of Sikorsky Aircraft, a Connecticut-based aircraft manufacturer. Tramontano was a longtime aviator, who also collected vintage aircraft.

While the report did not say if the acrobatic maneuvers led to the crash, it did say the aircraft flight manual prohibits intentional power-on spins or snap rolls. The manual says it is "impossible" to do a good snap roll, and power-on spins are "extremely dangerous."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video