Business

New Mexico city, airline work to keep flights going

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:38 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M.

Great Lakes Airlines is preparing to end flights to and from one northwestern New Mexico community due to a lack of pilots.

Still, the airline and the city of Farmington have been discussing ways to keep commercial flights at the Four Corners Regional Airport.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports the city has hired a consulting firm to help attract new airlines and to study what types of planes can operate on the airport's short runways.

The city has also applied for a grant that could help pay for marketing and subsidizing the startup costs for a commercial air service.

Airport manager Mike Lewis says aside from railroad or interstate access, an airport is key for a community's economic success.

Great Lakes is planning to transfer its resources in Farmington to California where there are more pilots available.

