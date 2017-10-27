Taiwan president making state visits amid China stalemate

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei. Taiwan's President Tsai is setting off for the United States and three South Pacific nations in an effort to crack the diplomatic isolation imposed by rival China. Tsai will visit the Marshall and Solomon Islands along with Tuvalu starting from Saturday, Oct. 28. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo