In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, photo, workers build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. On Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, the Commerce Department issues the first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the July-September quarter. Mark Humphrey AP Photo
Business

US economy grew at 3 percent rate in July-September quarter

AP Economics Writer

October 27, 2017 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy, helped by strong business investment, grew at a solid annual rate of 3 percent in the third quarter. It marks the first time in three years that growth has hit at least 3 percent for two consecutive quarters.

The Commerce Department says the July-September advance in the gross domestic product — the country's total output of goods and services — followed a 3.1 percent rise in the second quarter. It was the strongest two-quarter showing since back-to-back gains of 4.6 percent and 5.2 percent in the second and third quarters of 2014.

The economy accelerated this summer despite the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which many private economists believe shaved at least one-half percentage point off growth.

Videos

More Videos

