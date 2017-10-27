Snap-on to appeal $28 million patent infringement award

Tool maker Snap-on Inc. says it will appeal a federal court verdict that awarded Milwaukee Electric Tool nearly $28 million in a patent infringement lawsuit.
The federal lawsuit, filed three years ago in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, involves three Milwaukee Tool patents for battery packs used in cordless power tools.
The Journal Sentinel reports Snap-on's Rick Secor says the company strongly disagrees with the jury's verdict and will "vigorously appeal."
In the lawsuit, the Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool says the lithium-ion battery packs it invented revolutionized the industry after the technology was introduced in 2005. It replaced packs that used nickel-cadmium batteries.
