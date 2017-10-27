Business

Transit agency: No missing funds after issues bring fines

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:40 AM

LANSING, Mich.

The Lansing-area's public transit system says procedural problems that cost it $1.2 million in fines didn't lead to any missing funds.

The Lansing Sate Journal reports a review of the Capital Area Transportation Authority's finance department revealed about 900 missing checks, clerical errors impacting "several thousand" invoices and a lack of knowledge about written procedures.

Nathan Triplett, chairman for the CATA board, says it's essentially "a combination of clerical errors and simple wear and tear that happens in the operation of an agency the size of CATA."

The study included a review of 2012 to 2017 financial data. It was commissioned after CATA announced that in 2016 the organization paid $1.2 million in interest and penalties to the state and federal government for late payroll taxes between 2014 and 2016.

