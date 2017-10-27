This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a a sign with gas prices at a Chevron station in Miami. Chevron Corp. reports earnings Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a a sign with gas prices at a Chevron station in Miami. Chevron Corp. reports earnings Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Alan Diaz AP Photo
This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a a sign with gas prices at a Chevron station in Miami. Chevron Corp. reports earnings Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Alan Diaz AP Photo

Business

Chevron beats Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 10:48 AM

SAN RAMON, Calif.

Chevron reported better-than-expected profits for the third quarter thanks to higher oil and gas prices.

The oil company posted net income of $1.95 billion, compared with last quarter's $1.28 billion. Included in the latest quarter was a gain on an asset sale of $675 million and an asset write-off of $220 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said Friday it earned $1.03 per share, compared to 68 cents per share for the same period last year.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, which typically strip out the impact of one-time items. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $36.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.67 billion. Chevron reported revenue of $30.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Chevron Corp. shares fell about 3.5 percent in early trading. The company's shares have risen more than 14 percent in the past 12 months, but are down 3 percent since the beginning of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video