AP sources: DeVos may only partly forgive some student loans

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center in Bellevue, Wash. The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges. That would mean abandoning the Obama administration’s policy of fully erasing that debt. Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans canceled completely. The possible change could leave many students scrambling after expecting full forgiveness. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo