Who’s coming to Lexington? Find out here . . .

October 29, 2017 10:12 AM

Scheduled events for Lexington in November, convention site, expected attendance included:

Certified Horsemanship Association, International Conference: Through today, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 175.

School Science and Mathematics Association, Annual Convention: Oct. 31-Nov. 4, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 150.

Kentucky Academy of Physician Assistants, Fall CME Symposium: Nov. 1-4, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 300.

Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association, 4th Annual Tank & Technical Conference: Nov. 1-2, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 175.

Kentucky High School AA 2017 State Cross Country Championships: Nov. 3-5, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 1,000.

Ole Miss Alumni Association: Nov. 3-5, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 30.

U.S. Dressage 2017 Finals: Nov. 5-13 at the Kentucky Horse Park, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 400.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, OIG Advanced MDS 3.0 Provider Training: Nov. 7-9, Four Points by Sheraton, 200.

Mississippi College Alumni and Friends: Nov. 8-9, The Campbell House Lexington, Curio Collection by Hilton, 30.

173rd Airborne Brigade Association, Task Force Black 2017 Reunion: Nov. 9-12, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 50.

Kentucky Horse Council, 2017 CSHC Fall Meeting: Nov. 10-12, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 60.

Delta Sigma Phi Joint Board Meeting: Nov. 10-11, 25.

Family Resource and Youth Services Coalition of Kentucky, Fall Institute: Nov. 14-17, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 800.

Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Statewide Meeting: Nov. 15-16, Four Points by Sheraton, 40.

U.S. Dressage Federation, 2017 Annual Conference: Nov. 27-Dec. 4, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 500.

Source: Visitlex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

