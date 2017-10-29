Business

Want to grow hemp? Here are the deets . . .

By Dorothea Wingo

October 29, 2017 10:12 AM

Meetings

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: A Life Ring for Those Who Have Given Up Hope in Their Job Search. Information: 859-257-8905 or UKalumni.net/jobclub.

Events

Hemp Law 101 Seminar will be 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Barrel House Events Center, 903 Manchester Street. Presented by Abraham Paiss & Associates of Colorado and the Hemp Highway of Kentucky. Will have info for those submitting 2018 hemp program applications. Cost: $75, includes light refreshments. Register here. (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=rofpl9n6&oeidk=a07ee5kstfg2e086f45)

Workshops and classes

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

Workshops:

▪  Photography Chat, 9 a.m. Nov. 2.

▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2

▪ Dr. Fixit, 10 a.m. Nov. 4

▪ iHelp, 10 a.m. Nov. 4

▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7

▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 9

▪ Photography Chat, 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and 16

▪ Tech Night (Latest drone technology by CompuTech Solutions), 7 p.m. Nov. 13

Classes:

▪ Windows 10, begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, $60

▪ Making Notecards with Microsoft Word, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, $30

Kentucky Small Business Development Center and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will offer the following workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.

▪ Smart Start! The Essentials, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8595)

▪ Let's Talk Small Biz – Exit Planning, 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 17, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8564)

▪ Smart Start! The Essentials, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8596)

▪ Smart Start! Get Funded, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8597)

