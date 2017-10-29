Want to grow hemp? Here are the deets . . .

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: A Life Ring for Those Who Have Given Up Hope in Their Job Search. Information: 859-257-8905 or UKalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Hemp Law 101 Seminar will be 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Barrel House Events Center, 903 Manchester Street. Presented by Abraham Paiss & Associates of Colorado and the Hemp Highway of Kentucky. Will have info for those submitting 2018 hemp program applications. Cost: $75, includes light refreshments. Register here. (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=rofpl9n6&oeidk=a07ee5kstfg2e086f45)
Workshops and classes
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Photography Chat, 9 a.m. Nov. 2.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2
▪ Dr. Fixit, 10 a.m. Nov. 4
▪ iHelp, 10 a.m. Nov. 4
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 9
▪ Photography Chat, 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and 16
▪ Tech Night (Latest drone technology by CompuTech Solutions), 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Classes:
▪ Windows 10, begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, $60
▪ Making Notecards with Microsoft Word, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, $30
Kentucky Small Business Development Center and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will offer the following workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ Smart Start! The Essentials, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8595)
▪ Let's Talk Small Biz – Exit Planning, 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 17, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8564)
▪ Smart Start! The Essentials, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8596)
▪ Smart Start! Get Funded, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Lexington Public Library-Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Free. Register here. (https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8597)
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
