From left, Tim Engle, Jessica Lee, Tina Newman, Debbie Potter, Alina Kennedy and Ryan Baker have been named to the management team at Dominion Senior Living of Richmond. Photo provided
Dominion Senior Living names new management team

October 29, 2017 10:14 AM

Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati: Greg Caudill, chief executive officer of Farmers National Bank in Danville, has been re-elected to the Board of Directors. He will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.

Central Bank: Jordan Owens and Stephen Mallory have been promoted to vice presidents, commercial mortgage lending.

RFH: Sophia Head has joined the certified public accounting and consulting firm as a staff accountant.

Organizations

Dominion Senior Living of Richmond: Jessica Lee has been named wellness director. Ryan Baker has been named maintenance director. Tim Engle has been named dining service director. Debbie Potter has been named business office director. Alina Kennedy has been named life enrichment director. Each will be under the direction of Tina Newman, the facility’s executive director. The group is working on-site as the facility gets r

eady to open later this month.

Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Ave., Lexington, Ky. 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

