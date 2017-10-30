Prisons, nonprofits coach juvenile lifers to rejoin society

Paulette Carrington, foreground, and fellow juvenile lifer Courtney Boyd, second left, both participants in Uplift Solutions' job training program for former inmates, listen to remarks during a graduation ceremony from the program in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The release of dozens of former juvenile lifers, set in motion by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling early in 2016, raises a host of questions about how those freed will navigate life on the outside. Matt Rourke AP Photo