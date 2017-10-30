Business

Study: Kauai timeshare industry generates billions in 2016

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 2:03 AM

LIHUE, Hawaii

A recent study found Kauai's timeshare industry in 2016 generated about $1 billion in economic output and about $5.3 billion in consumer and business spending.

The Garden Island reported Sunday that the study was conducted by the timeshare industry's primary researcher, nonprofit ARDA International Foundation.

The Kauai Visitors Bureau states that in 2016 on Kauai, timeshare units made up 31.1 percent of the total 8,444 visitor units on the island.

Timeshares were narrowly behind hotels in that category, with hotels making up 31.4 percent of Kauai visitor units.

Vacation rental units and condo units each made up about 18 percent of the island's visitor units.

Julie Black, real estate agent with Kauai Dreams Realty, says timeshare travelers are considered stabilizing to the economy, even during a recession.

