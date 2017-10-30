Business

Policy change in China could impact Sitka's recycling system

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 2:09 AM

SITKA, Alaska

A policy change in China has Sitka officials anticipating a major change in the city's recycling program.

China, the top purchaser of Sitka's recyclables, advised the World Trade Organization in July that it planned to ban the import of 24 varieties of recyclables.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that in response, the city's recycling contractor put Sitka on notice that it might have to stop accepting mixed paper, plastics and cardboard as soon as Nov. 1.

Mayor Matt Hunter said it appears as if Sitka's cardboard, paper and plastic will no longer be eligible to be sold in China. But officials are waiting on the final word, which could come in early November.

Hunter said China decided to no longer be "the dumping ground for the planet."

