Business

Woman sues Sig Sauer for wrongful termination

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 3:58 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

A New Hampshire woman has filed a federal lawsuit against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer claiming she was fired after she reported an unlawful shipment of firearms.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Patricia Hall-Cloutier filed the lawsuit alleging a violation of whistleblower protection, wrongful termination and Family Medical Leave Act retaliation.

Hall-Cloutier says in her lawsuit she worked for the Newington company as a compliance director. She says she noticed in June someone had manually changed the recipient of a shipment of weapons.

When asked why it was changed, the woman claims she was told the new name was the "Indonesian way of spelling Ministry of Defense." She was laid off June 6.

Hall-Cloutier is seeking payment for lost wages among other damages.

Neither her lawyer nor Sig Sauer provided comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video