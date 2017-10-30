Business

Israeli minister, Palestinian PM discuss economic ties

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:35 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon met Sunday with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two sides.

President Donald Trump's special Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted Monday that the meeting in Ramallah yielded "meaningful steps forward on key economic issues —revenues, customs and investment — that help support the search for peace."

The meeting, also attended by Israeli and Palestinian security officials, was the second by Kahlon and Hamdallah in recent months. It came just days after Israel approved construction of almost 200 new Jewish homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood, part of a major settlement boom.

The Palestinian state news agency Wafa said the Palestinians protested Israel's settlement expansion and demanded Israel stop "incursions by Jewish extremists" into Jerusalem's contested Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video