FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 18, 2017, British International Trade Minister Mark Garnier, who has been caught up in the Westminster sexism storm, it is announced Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. Britain’s Cabinet Office will investigate allegations made against Garnier by his former secretary Caroline Edmondson, as published in newspaper reports Sunday, that he breached conduct rules by asking his secretary to buy sex toys.
FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 18, 2017, British International Trade Minister Mark Garnier, who has been caught up in the Westminster sexism storm, it is announced Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. Britain’s Cabinet Office will investigate allegations made against Garnier by his former secretary Caroline Edmondson, as published in newspaper reports Sunday, that he breached conduct rules by asking his secretary to buy sex toys. PA via AP Tim Goode
FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 18, 2017, British International Trade Minister Mark Garnier, who has been caught up in the Westminster sexism storm, it is announced Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. Britain’s Cabinet Office will investigate allegations made against Garnier by his former secretary Caroline Edmondson, as published in newspaper reports Sunday, that he breached conduct rules by asking his secretary to buy sex toys. PA via AP Tim Goode

Business

May calls for changes in handling UK sex harassment cases

Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:33 AM

LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for changes in the way Parliament deals with allegations of inappropriate behavior as she responds to suggestions that dozens of U.K. lawmakers have sexually harassed their employees or other people.

May wrote to House of Commons speaker John Bercow proposing a mediation service and contractually binding grievance procedures for all parliamentary staff, saying the current voluntary system "does not have the required teeth."

Conservative Party lawmaker Anna Soubry has asked for the issue to be discussed Monday in Parliament.

"I do not believe that this situation can be tolerated any longer," May said in her letter. "It is simply not fair on staff, many of whom are young and in their first job."

Over the weekend, May asked the Cabinet Office to investigate whether an international trade minister breached the ministerial code of conduct by asking his secretary to buy sex toys for him. Environment Secretary Michael Gove also was forced to apologize for attempting to make light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal during a radio interview.

Britain's political establishment has come under increasing scrutiny as the scandal surrounding the Hollywood mogul emboldens people in many industries to tell their own stories of sexual harassment at the hands of powerful individuals who control their future job prospects.

The situation in the House of Commons is complicated by the fact that lawmakers directly employ their staff, leaving little direct recourse for those who feel aggrieved.

Over the weekend, May asked the Cabinet Office to investigate whether an international trade minister breached the ministerial code of conduct by asking his secretary to buy sex toys for him. Environment Secretary Michael Gove also was forced to apologize for attempting to make light of the Weinstein scandal during a radio interview.

The Guido Fawkes political website on Monday claimed that Conservative Party aides had compiled a spreadsheet identifying 36 party lawmakers, including two serving Cabinet members, accused of inappropriate behavior. The website blacked out the names of the accused but listed allegations such as "handsy with women at parties" and "paid a woman to be quiet."

Soubry highlighted the lack of protection for parliamentary staff in a blog post, even as she said most lawmakers were "hard working, decent people."

"As in all organizations, there are some whose behavior is not acceptable," she said. "But unlike other workplaces, people working in Parliament do not have the protection they need from that small minority."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video