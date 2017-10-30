Business

Alabama inmate killed in industrial accident

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:26 AM

ASHLAND, Ala.

An Alabama inmate who was working in the community is dead following what officials are describing as a workplace accident.

A statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Frank Dwayne Ellington of Birmingham was killed at a job site in Clay County on Sunday.

Ellington was serving a life sentence for third-degree robbery in Jefferson County. Prison records show he was living in a work-release center Alexander City.

Corrections officials say Ellington had been working at Koch Foods poultry plant in Ashland since June, and he was killed in an accident there Sunday afternoon.

Prison officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Koch Foods describes itself as one of the nation's largest poultry processors.

