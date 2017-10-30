Business

Iowa community health center makes cuts amid funding delay

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 10:06 AM

DUBUQUE, Iowa

An eastern Iowa health center established to help underserved populations is trying to cut expenses as it awaits action on key federal grants.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Congress failed to extend funding for the Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.

About $1.5 million of the center's $6 million budget comes from federal grants. Center Executive Director Julie Woodyard says about 70 percent of those grants are at risk.

The funding is meant to help underserved populations get medical, mental health and dental care.

The center recently reduced staff hours and has frozen hiring for nonclinical positions. Woodyard says the center may have to lay off staff, spend reserves or delay moving to a larger space.

Crescent saw more than 6,200 patients in 2016.

