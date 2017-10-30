Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks trading lower as drugmakers fall

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 11:58 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are trading lower at midday as health care companies continued to decline and banks slip along with interest rates.

Big drugmakers fell, with Merck down 4.8 percent after it withdrew a marketing application for its drug Keytruda in Europe.

Bank of America lost 1 percent and Comerica shed 1 percent as banks and financial companies sank.

Smaller companies skidded. The Russell 2000 index fell 0.9 percent to 1,494.

Technology companies continued to surge. Apple jumped 2 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,573.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,357. The Nasdaq composite is down 1 point to 6,700.

___

10 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower as health care companies continued to decline and banks slipped along with interest rates.

Big drugmakers fell Monday morning. Merck slid 5 percent and Pfizer lost 1 percent.

Bank of America lost 0.7 percent and Comerica shed 1 percent as banks and financial companies kidded.

Technology companies continued to surge. Apple jumped 2 percent and Intel added 1.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points or 0.2 percent to 2,577.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,405. The Nasdaq composite is up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,712.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video