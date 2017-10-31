Thailand cancels passports of ousted prime minister

FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo, former Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Supreme Court for the last day of her hearing in Bangkok Thailand, Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's Foreign Ministry has the canceled passports of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country in September, 2017 to evade a prison sentence she said was politically motivated. AP Photo Sakchai Lalit, File)