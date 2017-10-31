Business

Once bustling New Mexico ski resort now a ghost town

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:43 AM

AMALIA, N.M.

A once bustling ski resort in northern New Mexico is now a ghost town.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports since Ski Rio in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains closed in 2000, the mountain hamlet mostly has been empty with few tourists.

In some cases, dishes, pots, pans and appliances remain at now-closed restaurants. The mountain that once hosted tourists has been deserted for nearly 20 years.

Joe Musich, the caretaker of the mountain, says improvements are in the works so visitors can experience the mountain, like the Casita Village that offers modern accommodations. But it's not clear if there are any bigger efforts to reopen the resort close to Amalia, New Mexico.

