Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.
Double Dogs vice president John Morrison said the restaurant is opening half of the patio for self-service, which should clear the way for dog owners to bring pets. The Lexington Health Department approved it Friday.
After Johnny Depp's farm off of Versailles road goes unsold at an auction on September 15th, radio personality Rick Dees commented that his bidding of $1.4 million on the property 'was a steal' and was much more valuable due to its location.
Smithtown Seafood owner and chef Ouita Michel talks with Janet Patton of LexGo Eat about the structure and restaurant offerings within The Barn in Summit at Fritz Farm, which will have a public grand opening mid September.
Brian Behr (left) and Brett Behr (right), brothers and co-owners of the new Bear & the Butcher restaurant on Euclid Avenue, talk about the in-house made sausages, sliders, and street tacos as well as other menu items with LexGo Eat's Janet Patton.
Chip Polston, Kentucky Lottery senior vice president of communications, speaks to press at the Dairy Mart adjacent to East Reynolds Road about Wednesday night's estimated win being $700 million, the second largest jackpot in game history behind last year's $1.6 billion.