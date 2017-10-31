This photo made from Australia Broadcasting Corporation video taken on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, shows asylum seekers protesting the possible closure of their detention center on Manus Island, Paua New Guinea. Lawyers for 606 asylum seekers in an Australian offshore detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island sought a court injunction to prevent the facility's scheduled closure, as fears mounted of violent confrontations with locals who oppose the asylum seekers living among them.
This photo made from Australia Broadcasting Corporation video taken on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, shows asylum seekers protesting the possible closure of their detention center on Manus Island, Paua New Guinea. Lawyers for 606 asylum seekers in an Australian offshore detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island sought a court injunction to prevent the facility's scheduled closure, as fears mounted of violent confrontations with locals who oppose the asylum seekers living among them. Australia Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
This photo made from Australia Broadcasting Corporation video taken on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, shows asylum seekers protesting the possible closure of their detention center on Manus Island, Paua New Guinea. Lawyers for 606 asylum seekers in an Australian offshore detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island sought a court injunction to prevent the facility's scheduled closure, as fears mounted of violent confrontations with locals who oppose the asylum seekers living among them. Australia Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Business

Australian detention center on Papua New Guinea loses power

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 8:36 PM

SYDNEY

Australia's detention center for asylum seekers on a Papua New Guinea island has lost power and working toilets for the 606 men refusing to leave because they fear the alternatives are unsafe.

The center inside a Manus Island navy base was declared closed Tuesday afternoon following a court ruling last year that it was illegal.

The Sydney-based Refugee Action Coalition said the removal of electricity generators Wednesday morning left the center without power, including toilets operating on electrical pumps.

The coalition has requested an injunction stopping the center's closure, but spokesman Ian Rintoul says the first night without guards at the center passed peacefully.

Some threats of violence against the men had been made. But Rintoul also said locals donated or sold food and water to the men inside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video