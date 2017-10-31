Australian detention center on Papua New Guinea loses power

This photo made from Australia Broadcasting Corporation video taken on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, shows asylum seekers protesting the possible closure of their detention center on Manus Island, Paua New Guinea. Lawyers for 606 asylum seekers in an Australian offshore detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island sought a court injunction to prevent the facility's scheduled closure, as fears mounted of violent confrontations with locals who oppose the asylum seekers living among them. Australia Broadcasting Corporation via AP)