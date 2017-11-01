Business

Man in foreclosure fraud scheme gets law license suspended

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:14 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Maryland man convicted for his role in a foreclosure fraud scheme in Connecticut has been suspended from practicing law in the state for six years.

The Day reports a judge ordered the suspension on 51-year-old Bradford Barneys' license Sept. 20. Barneys, of Odenton, Maryland, is facing 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Barneys and Timothy Burke, formerly of Easton, sought homeowners facing foreclosure and falsely promised to buy their homes and pay off their mortgages. The pair rented the homes out to tenants, and many of the properties were eventually foreclosed upon.

Burke pleaded guilty and is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

