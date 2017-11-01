Trump fatigue? Female mayoral candidates dominate in Seattle

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, Seattle mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan, left, and Cary Moon applaud the audience at the end of a televised debate in Seattle. After 91 years Seattle will elect its second female mayor next week. Voters will choose urban planner Moon or former U.S. attorney Durkan to lead this city dealing with the benefits and headaches of a booming economy for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands. Elaine Thompson AP Photo