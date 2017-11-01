Former NY state employee under harassment investigation

A former New York state employee accused of sexually harassing a woman he once had an affair with is under investigation.
Sam Hoyt resigned on Monday from his position as a regional president of Empire State Development. The former New York state assemblyman had worked for ESD for six years.
The woman tells WGRZ-TV Hoyt continued to contact her after their relationship ended. She says she agreed to a $50,000 settlement with Hoyt in order to keep the claims private.
In a statement, Hoyt claims the woman threatened him when he tried to end the relationship. He says he agreed to the settlement to "avoid public embarrassment."
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's spokesperson, the Governor's Office of Employee Relations opened an investigation after the woman filed a complaint.
