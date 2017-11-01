Business

Port foreman convicted of salary fraud

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:56 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

A federal jury has convicted a foreman at Port Elizabeth of collecting a nearly $500,000 annual salary for work he never performed.

The panel on Tuesday found 66-year-old Paul Moe of Atlantic Highlands guilty of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the member of the International Longshoremen's Association showed up for work for as little as eight hours per week from September 2015 through March 2017. However, prosecutors say others submitted false timesheets and even credited him for up to 16 hours of overtime a day.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video