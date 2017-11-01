Fiat Chrysler, GM report sales drops while Ford gains

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, a potential customer looks at a Ford F-250 Lariat FX4 at a Ford dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford posted a big sales jump in October 2017 but Fiat Chrysler and General Motors reported declines as auto companies started to report numbers Wednesday, Nov. 1. The drop by two of the Detroit Three backs analysts’ expectations that September’s big gain in U.S. auto sales would fizzle in October. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo